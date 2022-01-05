BizTech Share

Europe marks 20 years of common currency | Money Talks

Twenty years ago this month, the first euro banknotes and coins found their way into European wallets. The launch of the single currency, meant one central bank was now responsible for the monetary policy of hundreds of millions of the continent's citizens. Although the euro has established itself as the second strongest in the world since, it still has its ups and downs. #Euro #ECB #EuroAnniversary