Poor displaced Afghans struggle to survive in freezing cold
03:33
World
A bitter winter in Afghanistan is making life even more difficult for displaced and poor people. Some 360 families in a camp outside Kabul have been trying to keep warm amid heavy snowfall. The country has been hit by an economic crisis and diminished foreign aid after the Taliban takeover. Activist Nazila Jamshidi has more on the plight of Afghans in the freezing winter. #Afghans #Winter #Taliban
January 5, 2022
