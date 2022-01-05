POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kazakh president accepts resignation of government amid nationwide protests
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has accepted the government's resignation and named Alikhan Smailov as acting prime minister. The president has also asked Smailov to regulate the prices of fuel and other goods after a sharp price hike triggered rare and violent protests across the country. Ben Aris, the editor-in-chief at BNE IntelliNews, weighs in on the energy crisis that's rocked this oil-rich country. #Kazakhstan #Tokayev #KazakhstanProtest #
January 5, 2022
