State of emergency declared in Kazakhstan's capital amid fuel protests

A state of emergency is declared in Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan. Rare and violent protests over rising fuel prices in the oil-rich central Asian country forced the government to resign on Wednesday. Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti from the Italian Institute for International Political Studies explains why protests are raging in the country. #Kazakhstan #NurSultan #Energyprotests