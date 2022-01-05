World Share

Hundreds of protesters storm mayor's office in Almaty

In #Kazakhstan, there have been clashes between security forces and protesters angry over the hike in the fuel price. The demonstrators stormed and torched public buildings. Authorities fear there are casualties among the law enforcers. The country's cabinet has already resigned and a state of emergency has been declared in the capital. The President says he has taken over as head of the country's Security Council and promised to act with what he described as "maximum toughness". Rahul Radhakrishanan reports. #Protests #FuelPrices