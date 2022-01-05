POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China's investment in Africa opens up lucrative mineral markets
01:47
World
China's investment in Africa opens up lucrative mineral markets
For more than three decades - Chinese officials have chosen Africa as their first international trip of the year. China's foreign minister is now on a four-day tour of east Africa and will visit Eritrea, Kenya and Comoros. China poured almost three billion dollars of funding into the continent in 2020... But what return on its investment is China looking for? Melinda Nucifora takes a look. #Africa #China #Business
January 5, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?