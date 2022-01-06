POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s domestic all-electric car TOGG on display in Las Vegas
Turkey’s domestic all-electric car TOGG on display in Las Vegas
Turkiye’s first domestically produced all-electric car TOGG has made its international debut at CES 2022, the world’s largest consumer electronics show that takes place in Las Vegas, US. The company aims to produce one million vehicles in five different segments by 2030. It’s first car in the C-segment, the SUV, will be launched in the first quarter of 2023 following the completion of homologation tests. It will be the first electric SUV produced in continental Europe by a non-traditional manufacturer.
January 6, 2022
