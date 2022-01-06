What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Zuckerberg: Metaverse will be successor to the mobile internet

Could this year be the year that virtual reality finally happens? Consumers have generally ignored the market due to a lack of content, heavy handsets and motion sickness, but with the Metaverse growing in 2021 and Facebook rebranding itself to Meta we may see VR making a comeback. Technology journalist Mary-Ann Russon says with 5G rollout the internet will get faster. #Metaverse #cryptocurrency #Zuckerberg