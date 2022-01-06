POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Capitol Riot: How Divided is the US One Year After Jan 6 Siege?
26:00
World
Capitol Riot: How Divided is the US One Year After Jan 6 Siege?
The United States is reflecting upon the events from one year ago when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building – the heart of American democracy – on January 6, 2021. Will anyone be held responsible for instigating the insurrection? And have any political divisions healed since then? Guests: Jason Osborne Former Senior Advisor to Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign Steve Okun Former Lawyer in Bill Clinton's Administration Robert Gutsche Jr US Politics Analyst and Associate Professor at Lancaster University
January 6, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?