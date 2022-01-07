World Share

Has the WHO done enough to get to the bottom of the COVID-19 outbreak?

It's been two years since China told the world about the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Governments had known about the threat to public health for weeks. Yet, global institutions, including the WHO, failed to react in time. Global health adviser Oksana Pyzik discusses whether the World Health Organization has done enough to get to the bottom of the coronavirus outbreak.