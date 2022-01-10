POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kazakhstan turmoil puts pressure on cryptocurrency, energy markets | Money Talks
07:27
BizTech
Kazakhstan turmoil puts pressure on cryptocurrency, energy markets | Money Talks
The turmoil in Kazakhstan has dealt a blow to cryptocurrencies, because the country is the world's second-biggest bitcoin mining hub. The prices of Kazakh exports like crude oil and uranium are also surging, during the most violent protests in the country in years. They've broken-out at a time when the supply of both commodities is under pressure, pushing-up inflation in major economies. Assel Tutumlu koined us from Nicosia in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. She's a Central Asia and Kazakh affairs analyst at the Near East University. #Kazakhstan #BitcoinMining #UraniumPrices
January 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?