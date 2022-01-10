POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Blinken warns Russia against ‘confrontation’ ahead of Ukraine talks
02:11
World
Blinken warns Russia against ‘confrontation’ ahead of Ukraine talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked Moscow to choose between dialogue and confrontation ahead of talks with Russian diplomats this week over Ukraine. Both countries will hold critical strategic talks that could shape the future of not only their relationship but also the US and its allies. Andrey Kortunov from Moscow explains what Moscow intends to achieve from these talks. #Blinken #Russia #Ukraine
January 10, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?