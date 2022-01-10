POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kazakhstan: Has the Turmoil Truly Been Resolved or Suppressed?
The recent unrest in Kazakhstan has been the worst faced by the country since its independence three decades ago. The mass protests have now been quelled with the help of Russian troops. President Tokayev says the country survived a coup attempt and that 'terrorists' are being hunted down. But is the crisis truly over? Demonstrators are asking for a major political reform, but will Kazakh authorities open a new dialogue with opponents or continue with its 'counter-terrorism' operations? And how will the presence of foreign troops affect the country's situation? Guests: Andrei Fedorov Member of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Advisory Team Bruce Pannier Central Asia Observer and Correspondent at Radio Free Europe Samuel Ramani Politics Tutor at Oxford University
January 10, 2022
