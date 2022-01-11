World Share

Why is Guantanamo Bay prison still open 20 years after 9/11?

Tuesday marks the 20th anniversary of the first detainees arriving at Guantanamo Bay, the US detention camp located in Cuba. Moazzam Begg, a British national who was first held in an American prison in Afghanistan for a year and then transferred to Guantanamo for a further two years, is calling on President Joe Biden to keep his promise of closing down the detention centre. Alka Pradhan, an international human rights lawyer, explains. #GuantanamoBay #prison #Biden