Why is Guantanamo Bay prison still open 20 years after 9/11?
03:28
World
Why is Guantanamo Bay prison still open 20 years after 9/11?
Tuesday marks the 20th anniversary of the first detainees arriving at Guantanamo Bay, the US detention camp located in Cuba. Moazzam Begg, a British national who was first held in an American prison in Afghanistan for a year and then transferred to Guantanamo for a further two years, is calling on President Joe Biden to keep his promise of closing down the detention centre. Alka Pradhan, an international human rights lawyer, explains. #GuantanamoBay #prison #Biden
January 11, 2022
