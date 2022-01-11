POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will the Middle East Get Caught Up in US-China Tensions?
13:25
World
Will the Middle East Get Caught Up in US-China Tensions?
As the United States reduces its footprint in the Middle East to focus more on the Asia Pacific, China is boosting its ties with energy rich Gulf states. And that’s put many Arab countries in a tight spot, having to choose between their long-time ally the US, and its growing trade ties with the world’s second biggest economy. That co-operation was seen as the foreign ministers from several Arab states were in Beijing to discuss trade deals. And China's interests in the region go beyond its energy needs. Recently released satellite images by the US intelligence have shown ballistic missiles sites in Saudi Arabia, which have been built with Chinese assistance. So, how will the US-China rivalry affect the Middle East? Guests: Mahjoob Zweiri Director of the Gulf Studies Centre at Qatar University Giorgio Cafiero CEO of Gulf State Analytics
January 11, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?