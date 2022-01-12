BizTech Share

Russia rules out concessions in talks with US on Ukraine | Money Talks

High-level talks in Geneva between the US and Russia have now ended. And as predicted by each side - there was no breakthrough on Ukraine's border crisis. Russian troops remain massed at its border with Ukraine, still stoking fears of invasion. And the US insists NATO will not limit membership to anyone. Gregory Simons is an associate professor at the Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University in Sweden. He explains why finding a breakthrough between Russia and Ukraine will be so difficult. #Russia #Ukraine #UkraineTensions