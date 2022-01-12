World Share

What is the solution to the looming 'catastrophe’ in Afghanistan?

The United Nations has made its largest-ever appeal for a single country. It's asking for a record $5 billion to help Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries avert a humanitarian catastrophe, with half of the population facing acute hunger. Jennifer Murtazashvili from the University of Pittsburgh looks at what needs to be done, and whether recognising the Taliban could avert the crisis. #Afghanistan #UN #Aid