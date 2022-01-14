POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is the UK's Nationality and Border Bill so controversial?
26:00
World
Why is the UK's Nationality and Border Bill so controversial?
A new law going through the British parliament could create a two-tier class of citizenship, giving powers to the Home Secretary to strip some -- mostly immigrants -- of their nationality with little opportunity to challenge the decision. GUESTS: Steve Valdez-Symonds Amnesty International Shoaib Khan Human Rights Lawyer Dr. Emilie McDonnell Human Rights Watch Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
January 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?