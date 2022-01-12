What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Tennis star Djokovic blames his agent for making a mistake in travel forms

Novak Djokovic has attempted to clear up what he calls 'misinformation' surrounding his visa and vaccination dispute in Australia. He's now admitted he didn't immediately isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 last month, and submitted a false travel declaration. Djokovic isn't managing to shrug-off controversy after having his visa cancelled and then reinstated after arriving in Australia last week. Liz Maddock has the latest. #NovakDjokovic #Australia #Covid19