Russia-Ukraine Tensions: Can Diplomacy De-escalate the Situation?
Officials from NATO and the US have been holding talks with their Russian counterparts to pull both sides back from the brink of open conflict. Russian president Vladimir Putin says he has no intention of invading Ukraine. But Western officials aren’t convinced. That’s in large part due to the tens of thousands of troops Russia has amassed along Ukraine’s eastern border. So, can diplomacy help avert a potential war? Guests: Andrei Fedorov Member of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Advisory Team Dana Lewis Journalist and Russian Affairs Analyst Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative
January 12, 2022
