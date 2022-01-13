POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World Bank predicts slow global economic recovery from pandemic
05:12
BizTech
World Bank predicts slow global economic recovery from pandemic
The World Bank says the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hurt global growth through the end of next year. That's as commodity prices continue to soar and governments scale back support for people and businesses. It expects the world economy to grow just 4.1% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023, compared to 5.5 percent last year. IHS Markit Executive Director, Rajiv Biswas joined us. #WorldBank #GlobalEconomy #EconomicOutlook
January 13, 2022
