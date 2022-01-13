What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

Calm After the Storm: What's Next for Kazakhstan?

Russian troops are preparing to leave the country as the new government gets to work. And President Tokayev is promising reforms, while blaming his long-ruling predecessor for the unrest. So, what's ahead for the oil-rich Central Asian country? Guests: Torokul Doorov Director of Radio Free Europe's Kazakh Service Matthew Bryza Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti Research Fellow at Italian Institute for International Political Studies