World Share

Novak Djokovic Australia Open: who’s at FAULT?

A decision on whether the World No.1 tennis player, Novak Djokovic, will remain in Australia to compete next week is expected by minister for immigration, Alex Hawke imminently. The unvaccinated champion arrived in Melbourne on January the 5th and was immediately detained by Australian border force officers at the airport. They confiscated his phone for a number of hours and didn't allow him access to his team or his lawyers. They also canceled his visa and detained him at a hotel used to house asylum seekers - which is infamous for its rough conditions. Djokovic wants to defend his Australian Open title, and if he wins, he’ll become the greatest of all time, eclipsing Roger Federer and Raphael Nadal with 21 Grand Slam titles.