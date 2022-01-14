POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Across The Balkans: Novak Out?
Serbian Novak Djokovic has had a roller-coaster week since landing in Australia to defend his Open title. First the world's top tennis player was held at an immigration detention facility and his visa cancelled. He then won an appeal after his vaccination exemption was accepted following an apparent recent COVID-19 infection. Then on Friday, Australia's immigration minister revoked his visa, saying he may pose a health risk to the community. Djokovic has been summoned to meet immigration officials over the weekend. He’s meant to begin competing at the Australian Open on Monday. We speak with sports journalist Sasa Ozmo. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across The Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
January 14, 2022
