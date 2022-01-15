What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Thousands rally in Mali against sanctions imposed over election delay

Thousands of people in Mali have responded to a call from the army to protest sanctions imposed on the West African nation over delayed elections. Mali's military aims to stay in power for up to five years before having a vote, despite international demands that it respects an agreement it made, to hold the elections by February. Sarah Balter has this report. #MaliCoup #ECOWAS