POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tunisian's opposition Ennahda party holds protest against President Saied
02:31
World
Tunisian's opposition Ennahda party holds protest against President Saied
There have been large demonstrations in Tunisia against President Kais Saied, despite coronavirus restrictions. Police have used water cannon to stop people reaching a main avenue of the capital, and tear gas has also been fired. Friday was the 11th anniversary of the moment that marked the end of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali's 24 years in office. He and his family fled the country in the face of a popular uprising, which became more widely known as the Arab Spring. Rahul Radhakrishnan has this report. #Tunisia #Annahda #KaisSaied
January 15, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?