BizTech Share

Extreme poverty drives some Afghans to sell their organs | Money Talks

The economic situation in Afghanistan has become so dire that some people are resorting to selling their organs, and sometimes even their children, just to survive. The country has fallen into economic crisis since US troops withdrew last year, and the country fell to the Taliban. The UN says billions of dollars in aid is needed to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe. #Afghanistan #Poverty #KidneySelling