Are sanctions enough to stop Putin from invading Ukraine?
04:38
World
The US has accused Russia of sending saboteurs to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine. Washington has repeatedly warned Moscow that it could face severe consequences if it follows through with an attack. David Marples, professor of Russian and East European History from the University of Alberta, explains whether sanctions can stop President Putin from invading Ukraine. #Ukraineinvasion #Putin #Sanctions
January 17, 2022
