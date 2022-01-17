POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How did the Australian government handle Djokovic’s case?
03:12
World
How did the Australian government handle Djokovic’s case?
An Australian federal court has upheld the deportation of tennis star Novak Djokovic, one day before the start of the Australian Open. It marks the end of an 11-day saga, in which the top-ranked player fought to stay and defend his title in Melbourne. Joe McIntyre, associate professor of Law at the University of South Australia, weighs in on how the government handled the case legally. #Djokovic #visa #Australia
January 17, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?