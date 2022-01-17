POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Houthi rebels claim responsibility for drone attack against UAE
03:52
World
Houthi rebels claim responsibility for drone attack against UAE
Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a drone attack against the United Arab Emirates. Three fuel tankers exploded near an oil storage facility, while a fire was also reported at Abu Dhabi's international airport. Emirati officials say the attack has killed at least three people and injured another six. Murat Aslan from Sabahattin Zaim University looks at what message the Houthis are trying to send. #AbuDhabi #DroneAttack #houthi
January 17, 2022
