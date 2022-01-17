POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine’s former president Petro Poroshenko returns to face treason charges
03:40
World
Ukraine's former president Petro Poroshenko has arrived in Kiev to stand trial on charges of high treason. He left the country last December after he was placed under investigation. He's accused of allegedly financing Russian-backed separatists from 2014-2015 through sales of large amounts of coal. Peter Zalmayev from the Eurasia Democracy Initiative has more on this trial. #Poroshenko #Ukraine #court
January 17, 2022
