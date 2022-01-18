World Share

Israel reports record number of applications for gun licences

Clashes between Palestinian and Jewish citizens of Israel during last year's Gaza war have eroded trust in both communities. According to the latest data, Israelis have applied for a record number of gun licences since then, with many saying they fear for their personal safety. Gershon Baskin Israeli-Palestinian Public Policy Institute explains how he thinks tensions might be diffused.