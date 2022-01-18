World Share

Sudanese protesters' grievances run deeper than power-sharing deal

Sudan is facing a series of crises. In the space of four months, the prime minister was deposed, then reinstated and then resigned. There's also an economic crisis and violence on the streets. In the midst of it all, former strongman Omar al Bashir faces extradition to the International Criminal Court to answer to charges of crimes against humanity. Claire Herriot reports. #Sudan