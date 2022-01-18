World Share

Is the EastMed Gas Pipeline Project a Failure?

The US signalled that it will not back the EastMed pipeline which planned to carry 10 billion cubic meters of gas every year from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe. The project was expected to be touted as an alternative to Russian natural gas and bypass Turkiye and the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus). As Turkish President Recep Tayyip echoed those remarks, he added that transporting gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe can't be done without Turkiye. Was the project more about politics than economics? And how will the US stance affect long-running tensions in the region? Guests: Giray Sadik Director of European Studies Research Centre at AYBU Mark Meirowitz Professor at State University of New York Maritime College