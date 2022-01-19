POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ukraine
02:31
World
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ukraine
There have been mixed signals in the stand-off between Russia and the United states over Ukraine.. and whether Moscow will use its 100-thousand troops now massed at the border, in an invasion. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe for more high-level talks, to possibly end the stand-off. But Russia is also making moves that may signal an invasion is imminent. Andy Roesgen has the latest from Washington DC.
January 19, 2022
