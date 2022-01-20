POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pyongyang warns it may restart long-range ballistic missile tests
02:04
World
North Korea says it may restart all defence activities against Washington, including resuming testing of long-range missiles. Tensions with the US have been rising since Washington threatened new sanctions on the North. Pyongyang hasn't tested its long-range ballistic missiles since 2017. Emanuel Yi Pastreich from The Asia Institute explains how serious this threat is. #NortKorea #missile #Biden
January 20, 2022
