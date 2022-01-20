What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

One Year On: President Biden's Successes and Failures

It's been a year in office for the 46th President of the United States. In his first year alone, Biden's had to deal with a global pandemic, peak inflation alongside staggering government debt, while ending America's longest war. How much has the country's oldest ever president been able to deliver? Guests: Mitch Lerner Professor of American History at Ohio State University Steve Okun Former Lawyer in Bill Clinton's Administration Robert Gutsche Jr US Political Analyst and Associate Professor at Lancaster University