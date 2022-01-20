World Share

Queen punishes Prince Andrew over Epstein Maxwell scandal

Prince Andrew will no longer be referred to as 'his royal highness' and has been stripped of all his military titles and patronages - this as his legal team prepare to go to trial later this year. This week on Nexus lawyer Arick Fudali who's firm represented victims of Jeffrey Epstein confirms that a witness against Prince Andrew will testify, and it gets heated when Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz argues 'what if Prince Andrew is innocent!?' Daily Mirror Royal Editor says the Prince's reputation is damaged regardless of the verdict and the Queen's former press secretary says Andrew is a 'busted flush.' The Prince is facing allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre while she was being sex-trafficked by the U.S. billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The Prince denies the allegation. Legal teams and have until around July to question witnesses and experts in preparation for a trial later this year.