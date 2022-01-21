POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Study: Scientists most trusted in society, govt leaders least
Study: Scientists most trusted in society, govt leaders least
A major study has found the world is failing to meet the challenges of the climate crisis and COVID-19 because of widespread distrust in governments and other institutions. The Edelman Trust Barometer surveyed 36,000 people in 28 countries and found trust in democratic governments is falling compared to previous years. Political commentator Jason Epstein unpacks the challenges democratic governments are facing due to the pandemic. #EdelmanTrust #Scientists # COVID19
January 21, 2022
