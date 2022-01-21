BizTech Share

Netflix shares fall 20% on slowing subscriber growth

Netflix shares fell 20% in after-hours trading, after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings. The figures were not bad, but its outlook for 2022 has significantly worsened. Netflix added almost 8.3 million global subscribers in the fourth quarter. That's slightly more than expectations but less than the same period in 2020. For the first quarter of this year, it expects to add only 2.5 million, far fewer than last year when it reported almost 4 million. Craig Erlam is a senior market analyst at OANDA in London. He has more on what's behind the streaming slowdown. #Netflix #StreamingPlatforms #SubscriberNumbers