Africa Matters: Sudan Protests
This week, we begin in Sudan where security forces are accused of killing scores of peaceful protesters and injuring thousands of others during anti-military rallies. The Nigerian government is looking to save lives by deploying a new arsenal in its war on counterfeit drugs. And we visit South Africa, where a singer pays tribute to the miners gunned down by police at Marikana in 2012. #SudanProtests #africamatters
January 22, 2022
