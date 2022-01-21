Houthi Rebels Target Heart of the Gulf

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iranian-backed Houthi rebels hit the capital of the United Arab Emirates with missiles and drones on Monday. The strikes caused several casualties, prompting the US, UN and regional countries to all condemn the attacks. The UAE warned the acts will not go unpunished. Will the US re-designate the Houthis as a terrorist group? How that would affect the humanitarian crisis in Yemen? And is the Gulf region set to see more tensions? Guests: Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Sam Ramani Associate Fellow at RUSI
January 21, 2022
