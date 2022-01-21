POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are the Russia-US talks hitting a dead end again?
08:21
World
Are the Russia-US talks hitting a dead end again?
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met Sergey Lavrov in a bid to reduce tensions caused by Russia's troop build-up on Ukraine's borders. Another round of talks is expected next week after NATO and the US submit written responses to Russia's demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe. Richard Sakwa, Russian Politics Professor at Kent University says the Russian-US talks on Ukraine so far seems to be going nowhere. #Blinken #Lavrov #Ukraine
January 21, 2022
