'He's on the ropes' World media reacts to Prince Andrew's downfall
World
CLICK HERE FOR FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/9ganuj1xttU He's been keeping a low profile since that disastrous BBC interview back in 2019 but now Prince Andrew will be going even deeper underground after being stripped of all military titles and royal patronages. The Queen made the move after a US judge ruled that a civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre will go ahead. Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to Andrew for sex on several occasions when she was 17.
January 24, 2022
