POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU foreign ministers in Brussels over potential Russian attack
03:17
World
EU foreign ministers in Brussels over potential Russian attack
EU foreign ministers have gathered in Brussels to co-ordinate their response to a potential Russian attack on Ukraine. They were joined online by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who was to brief them on the latest talks with Russia. The US and UK are withdrawing non-essential embassy staff from Kiev, and NATO is deploying additional forces to Eastern Europe in response to Russia’s troop build-up on Ukraine’s border. TRT World’s Sara Firth has the latest from Eastern Ukraine.
January 25, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?