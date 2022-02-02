POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
WILL ELON MUSK DOMINATE SPACE?
Who’s the latest space invader? Looks like it’s the world’s richest man Elon Musk, who’s said to be crowding out the competition and writing the rules for the space economy. GUESTS Holger Krag Head of the ESA Space Safety Programme Svetla Ben-Itzhak Assistant Professor of Space and International Relations at the US Space Force, Air University Michael Byers Co-director of the Outer Space Institute Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
February 2, 2022
