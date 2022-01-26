What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Why Is Germany Taking A Different Approach to NATO on Russia’s Ukraine Standoff?

NATO members have put their forces on standby, while redeploying military assets to Eastern Europe amid a standoff with Russia. But Germany’s refusing to send weapons to Ukraine, frustrating its NATO allies. Is Germany’s differing stance weakening the North Atlantic Alliance or preventing a more dangerous confrontation? Guests: Ulrich Brueckner Professor for European Studies at Stanford University in Berlin Murat Aslan Researcher at the SETA Foundation Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst