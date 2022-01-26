World Share

Across The Balkans: Can Belgrade and Ankara mediate in Bosnia? | Turkish President Visits Tirana

In the same week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held meetings with two Balkan leaders. He spent a day in Albania visiting earthquake hit areas alongside Prime Minister Edi Rama. The next day the Serbian President visited Ankara, putting regional challenges in the spotlight. After meeting Vucic, Erdogan says they agreed to broker Bosnia crisis talks. Could that bring a breakthrough? We interview Serbia’s ambassador Zoran Markovic, and we ask why he thinks relations between Ankara and Belgrade have never been better. Semir Sejfovic reports from Albania on Erdogan’s visit and the cultural ties between Turks and Albanians. We also speak with Aylin Unver Noi, an associate professor of international politics at Halic University, about the reasons behind Erdogan’s frequent visits to the Balkans. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across The Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp