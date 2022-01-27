January 27, 2022
06:06
06:06
UN chief says Afghanistan 'hanging by thread', desperately needs aid
UN secretary general says life in Afghanistan has become a 'frozen hell' for millions of people who may not survive the winter. Antonio Guterres has told the Security Council that all countries must authorise transactions needed to allow immediate humanitarian activities, in a country where many are suffering from extreme hunger. Former Afghan government adviser Torek Farhadi explains the challenges of channeling funds to Afghanistan. #Afghanistan #Taliban #Guterres
