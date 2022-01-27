POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN chief says Afghanistan 'hanging by thread', desperately needs aid
06:06
World
UN chief says Afghanistan 'hanging by thread', desperately needs aid
UN secretary general says life in Afghanistan has become a 'frozen hell' for millions of people who may not survive the winter. Antonio Guterres has told the Security Council that all countries must authorise transactions needed to allow immediate humanitarian activities, in a country where many are suffering from extreme hunger. Former Afghan government adviser Torek Farhadi explains the challenges of channeling funds to Afghanistan. #Afghanistan #Taliban #Guterres
January 27, 2022
