Anti-French Sentiment on the Rise in the Sahel Region
12:32
World
The Sahel region was rocked last week by both an attack on a French military base in Mali, and a coup in neighboring Burkina Faso. Both countries are home to thousands of French troops that have been battling militants in the region. The attacks and political upheaval are renewing questions about how effective French power has been. Why has the Sahel region and North Africa been plagued with so much instability and conflict? Is France losing its influence in the region? Guests: Akram Zaoui Political Analyst Jalel Ouerghi Political Analyst
January 28, 2022
